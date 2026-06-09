In A First, India Deploys 12 Nuclear Warheads In Big Policy Shift: Report

Marking a significant shift in nuclear weapons policy, India has for the first time "deployed" 12 nuclear warheads. The revelation has been made in the latest report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The world's top arms-tracking organisation, SIPRI, in its latest report reveals a massive departure from decades of New Delhi's policy where nuclear warheads and delivery systems were kept in separate storage.

The report claims this is the first time India's arsenal has been classified as operationally deployed, rather than stockpiled.

Deploying ready-to-fire nuclear weapons in underground missile silos and new nuclear submarines signals heightened readiness.

The 12 newly deployed warheads represent the first instance of India mating nuclear warheads with delivery systems or placing them at bases with operational forces, the report notes.

The SIPRI report further states that India's nuclear weapons stockpile saw a small spike in the last year, while deploying a small number of warheads on a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and conducting deterrence patrols.

The SIPRI report states that India's nuclear weapons stockpile saw a small spike in the last year

"India was estimated to have a growing stockpile of about 190 nuclear weapons as of January 2026-a small increase from the previous year. These weapons were assigned to a maturing nuclear triad of aircraft, land-based missiles and SSBNs," the SIPRI report released on Monday says.

"It has long been assumed that India stores its nuclear warheads separate from its deployed launchers during peacetime. However, the country's recent moves towards placing missiles in canisters and conducting sea-based deterrence patrols suggest that India could be shifting in the direction of mating some of its warheads with their launchers in peacetime," the report says.

India follows the "no first use" policy when it comes to nuclear weapons. India commits to not being the first to initiate a nuclear strike. Nuclear weapons will only be used in retaliation against a nuclear attack on Indian territory or on Indian forces anywhere. India maintains a limited but effective nuclear arsenal. The capability is designed purely to deter potential aggressors rather than engage in an arms race.