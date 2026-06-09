India Adds More Nuclear Warheads: Where Do Pakistan, China Stand?

The global nuclear landscape remains heavily concentrated among a few major powers, but fresh data from the SIPRI Yearbook 2026 shows gradual shifts in both arsenal expansion and the infrastructure that sustains it.

Russia and the United States continue to dominate the global nuclear order by a wide margin. Russia holds an estimated 4,400 nuclear warheads, followed by the US with 3,700. While both countries retained largely stable stockpiles over the past year, Russia recorded an increase of 91 warheads. This is the highest among all, but this is also because of reassessment by SIPRI. In contrast, the US, along with France and the United Kingdom, showed no change.

The sharper movement is visible in Asia. China's arsenal rose to 620 warheads, adding 20 in a year, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing nuclear power in the region. India and North Korea also reported increases of 10 warheads each, taking India's total to 190 and North Korea's to 60. Pakistan's stockpile remained unchanged at 170 warheads, while Israel stayed at 90.

Beyond stockpiles, the geography of nuclear capability tells a deeper story. A global mapping of uranium enrichment and reprocessing facilities, critical for nuclear weapons production, reveals a wide and strategic spread across continents. Russia hosts one of the most extensive networks, with facilities in Angarsk, Novouralsk, Seversk and Zelenogorsk, signalling strong backend fuel capabilities.

China, too, has built a diverse pipeline, from Lanzhou and Hanzhong enrichment centres to Jinta and Jiuquan reprocessing projects, underlining its long-term nuclear expansion plans. Europe remains a key node, with facilities in France, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, largely civilian in designation but central to the global nuclear fuel cycle.

In South Asia, India and Pakistan maintain multiple facilities, including Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Trombay in India, and Kahuta and Chashma in Pakistan.

A closer look at China, India and Pakistan, land-based missiles dominate nuclear deployment. China leads significantly with 509 land-based warheads, compared to 104 for India and 126 for Pakistan.

China also stands out in its sea-based warheads, with 72 submarine-launched warheads, while India has 12 and Pakistan currently has none. Air-delivered nuclear weapons remain part of all three arsenals, but in smaller numbers: 48 for India, 36 for Pakistan and 20 for China.