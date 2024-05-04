'With Your Blessings, No Allegation Of Corruption Against Me': PM Modi

Elections in Jharkhand will be held in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. (File)

Underscoring of providing corruption-free governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that not a single Rupee of corruption charges have been levelled against him during his tenure of 15 years when he was chief minister of Gujarat as well as during 10 years of his regime at the Centre

"I have been serving the country as CM and PM for nearly 25 years. In 25 years, Modi par ek paise ke ghotale ka aarop nhi laga. With your blessings, there is no allegation of corruption against me. The prayers of my mother and sisters are enough for me. I am still far from power, prestige, and comfort. Modi was born not for pleasure but for a mission," PM Modi said stressing the importance of the trust placed in him by the people in Jharkhand's Palamu on Saturday.

The Prime Minister underscored the remarkable progress India has witnessed under his leadership, citing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 500 years and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as significant milestones.

"Today, India's trumpet is sounding loud across the world. Whether it's Naxalism or terrorism, now they are taking their last breaths," PM Modi said, emphasizing the decisive action taken against these threats.

PM Modi also condemned the corrupt practices of the JMM-Congress alliance leaders and contrasted their self-serving motives with his vision for a developed India.

The Prime Minister also alleged that JMM and Congress leaders amassed vast wealth through corruption.

"Modi is born for a purpose. JMM-Congress leaders gathered enormous wealth through corruption. I don't even own a bicycle. They are amassing everything for their children to inherit. But my heirs are all of you. Your children and grandchildren are my heirs. I want to give a 'Viksit Bharat' to your children. So that you don't have to endure what my family and crores of such families have experienced," the PM said.

The Prime Minister outlined the transformative impact of his government's schemes on the lives of the poor and marginalized.

"In the last 10 years, Modi has given you a house, electricity, gas, water," PM Modi said, urging the people to continue their support in the upcoming elections.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to the welfare of every Indian and called upon the people of Palamu to vote for development and progress on May 13.

Elections in Jharkhand will be held in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each secured one seat.

The general elections are being conducted in seven phases over six weeks from April 19 to June 1.

Polling for the first phase and the second phase was conducted on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The next round of voting will take place on May 7. The results will be announced on June 4

