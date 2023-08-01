In 2014-22, President Okayed 247 Bills, Maximum From Gujarat, UP

One-fifth of the bills approved by the President of India since 2014 are from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha has been told.

"The President has assented 247 bills that were received from the state governments and Union territories between 2014 and 2022," Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Of these bills, the highest -- 24 -- were from Gujarat, followed by 23 from Uttar Pradesh.

Giving the details, the Union Home Ministry also said no fixed schedule is there to clear these bills.

"The Central government has also received 95 bills between 2014 and 2022 from different state governments and Union Territories for obtaining assent of the President and all these legislations have been processed in consultation with the nodal central ministries and departments," the minister told Lok Sabha.

Government data shows 24 bills were from Gujarat, 23 bills from Uttar Pradesh and 22 bills from Maharashtra got the Presidential nod between 2014 and 2022.

Of the 95 bills still under process, 11 are from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Maharashtra and nine from Andhra Pradesh.

"In case of observations from the nodal ministries and departments, the clarifications and comments of concerned states are sought. The consultation process in such cases, and obtaining comments and clarifications from the stakeholders takes time and, therefore, no fixed time schedule can be prescribed for such approval," Mr Mishra said.