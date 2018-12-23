'Imran Khan Sahab Should Learn Something From Us': Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi posted the comments on Twitter. (File)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reacted on Twitter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments on minority rights in India.

Mr Owaisi asked Mr Khan to borrow some leaves of wisdom from India, specifically on "inclusive politics and minority rights".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi posted, "According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It's high time Khan Sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics and minority rights."

Mr Khan on Saturday has said that giving equal rights to the religious minorities is cornerstone of the vision of Pakistan's founding father and that the country will show the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to treat these groups, the Express Tribune reported.