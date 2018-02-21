''I'm Sure You'll Enjoy Indian Hospitality": A.R. Rahman To Justin Trudeau The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived here on Saturday on an eight-day visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT A.R. Rahman welcomed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to India and wished him a memorable stay. (File) Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has welcomed Justin Trudeau to India and said that he is sure that the Canadian Prime Minister would enjoy the country's hospitality.



"Welcome to India Justin Trudeau. Wish you a wonderful and memorable stay here. I'm sure you will enjoy our Indian hospitality," Mr Rahman tweeted.





Trudeau arrived here on Saturday on an eight-day visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest such as trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space.



Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism as well as exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest will also form important components of the visit.



PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Mr Trudeau on Friday following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.



The trip comes nearly three years after Modi visited Canada in April 2015. The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.



During the course of his stay in India, Mr Trudeau has visited Agra, Mumbai and Amritsar.



Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has welcomed Justin Trudeau to India and said that he is sure that the Canadian Prime Minister would enjoy the country's hospitality."Welcome to India Justin Trudeau. Wish you a wonderful and memorable stay here. I'm sure you will enjoy our Indian hospitality," Mr Rahman tweeted.Trudeau arrived here on Saturday on an eight-day visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest such as trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space.Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism as well as exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest will also form important components of the visit.PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Mr Trudeau on Friday following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed. The trip comes nearly three years after Modi visited Canada in April 2015. The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.During the course of his stay in India, Mr Trudeau has visited Agra, Mumbai and Amritsar.