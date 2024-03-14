'I'm In Heaven': Murder Accused Hosts Social Media Live From UP Jail

Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation, cops said. (Representational)

A purported video of a murder accused lodged in Bareilly Central Jail hosting a live video on a social media platform has surfaced and a probe has been ordered into the matter, police said on Thursday.

Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation, they said.

Asif is accused of shooting a public works department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav (34) to death on December 2, 2019, in the Sadar Bazar Police Station area of Shahjahanpur.

Another accused Rahul Chaudhury was also accused of having killed Yadav and the duo are currently lodged in Bareilly Central Jail.

A video of a murder accused lodged in prison went viral on social media, Deputy Inspector General (Prison) Kuntal Kishore said.

In the 2-minute-long video, Asif is heard saying, "I am in heaven and enjoying it." On seeing the video on social media, the victim's brother met District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Thursday and gave him a complaint letter.

He said in the letter that the murder accused were getting special facilities in the jail. He said that the two accused had been hired from Meerut to kill his brother.

DIG Kishore told PTI over the phone that he had seen the video. "A probe in the matter is underway. After investigation, legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

