Illegal Call Centre Busted In Ahmedabad. It Scammed Americans With Fake Loans

An illegal call centre that targeted foreign nationals has been busted in Ahmedabad. Mahesh Srichand Shroff, 38, who had been running the call centre from a residential flat, has been arrested.

The police have also recovered digital equipment valued at over Rs 50,000 during the search.

The accused targeted American citizens by posing as an official from a fraudulent financing entity named 'Cash Advance America', officials said.

Based on inputs from an accomplice, Martin from Gandhinagar, he used to contact his targets under the pretext of easy loans. The communication went through e-SIM-enabled smartphones and laptops.

Mahesh tricked his targets into sharing their social security numbers and paying loan insurance fees using online gift cards. Martin then converted the gift cards into rupees, police said.

Mahesh allegedly kept a 65 per cent cash share from the proceeds.

The seized items included high-end smartphones with international e-SIMs, a laptop, and broadband routing equipment.

A case has been registered at Naroda Police Station under sections of cheating, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, besides provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Efforts are underway to trace Martin.