Ahmedabad Cops Suspect Planned Suicide In Dosa Batter Poisoning Probe

The investigation into the tragic deaths of two young sisters in Ahmedabad's Chandkheda has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. While the case began as a suspected food poisoning incident linked to dairy-bought Dosa batter, the Ahmedabad police now highly suspect that the tragedy may have been a planned suicide attempt by the parents.

This shift in the investigation comes as investigators uncovered significant inconsistencies in the parents' accounts. Police sources indicate that the couple, Vimal and Bhavna Prajapati, have been frequently changing their statements regarding the timeline of events and the consumption of the food.

Father To Be Discharged; Interrogation To Follow

Vimal Prajapati, the father, is scheduled to be discharged from KD Hospital today. His recovery marks a critical phase in the probe, as he will be immediately taken in for questioning by the Chandkheda police. Investigators are keen to address the discrepancies in his previous statements, particularly regarding why the family performed the last rites of their three-month-old infant in secret on April 4th, only reporting the matter after their second daughter died a day later.

The Suicide Angle: Why Cops Are Suspicious

Several factors have led the police to move beyond the "accidental poisoning" theory. Forensic teams found it highly improbable that a batch of batter sold to over 200 other people without a single complaint could be lethal only to one specific family. The shifting narratives provided by the parents while in the hospital have raised red flags for the City Crime Branch. Forensic experts remain baffled as to how an exclusively breastfed infant died so rapidly if the mother's own condition was not immediately life-threatening. This has led to suspicions that a toxic substance may have been administered intentionally rather than ingested accidentally through a meal.

Awaiting Forensic Report "Verdict"

Despite the strong suspicion of suicide, the police emphasised that no final conclusion has been reached. All eyes are now on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, which is expected to be released shortly.

"The FSL report is the most crucial piece of evidence we are waiting for," a senior police official stated. "It will conclusively reveal if the toxins found in the children's bodies match the items seized from the house or the dairy batter, or if a different, non-food substance was involved."

Until the scientific evidence arrives, the Chandkheda police are maintaining a heavy presence around the family, treating the father's upcoming interrogation as the key to unlocking the truth behind the deaths of three-year-old Mishri and infant Raha.