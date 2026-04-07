Ahmedabad Food Poisoning Probe: Infant's Body Dug Out For Post-Mortem

In a major development in the Ahmedabad food poisoning case, authorities have now dug out the body of the nearly 3-month-old infant for a forensic post-mortem.

The infant had died on April 4th and was buried by the family before police were notified. Under the supervision of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Chandkheda police, the body was recovered today to determine the exact cause of death and confirm if toxins from the suspected dosa batter were present in her system.

The investigation follows a tragic sequence of events where a family fell critically ill after consuming dosas made from ready-made batter purchased from Ghanshyam Dairy. While the three-year-old daughter, Mishti, died on April 5th, the parents remain hospitalised in critical condition.

The family has levelled serious allegations against the dairy, claiming the "ready-to-use" batter was lethal, though the shop owners continue to deny any wrongdoing, citing a lack of complaints from other customers.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and intensified their probe, with the health department currently testing multiple samples seized from the dairy. Senior officials stated that the scientific findings from the infant's exhumation and the FSL food reports are now the primary evidence required to move forward.

Definitive legal action will only be taken once these laboratory results clarify whether the deaths were caused by food contamination or other factors.