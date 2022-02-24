'If Modi-Ji Speaks To Putin...': Ukraine Envoy Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine Envoy Igor Polikha sought India's intervention as armed conflict with Russia started this morning. Remarking that the situation may get out of control, Mr Polikha said, "Modi ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders. You have a privileged, strategic relation with Russia. If Modiji speaks to Putin we are hopeful he'll respond".

As Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" targeting Donbas in Ukraine, Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed into several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.

"India should be much more actively engaged, given the privileged relation India has with Russia. Not just for our safety, but of your own citizen's safety too, we need intervention of India," he said, adding, "We do not want protocol statements, it means nothing. We need support from the whole world".

According to estimates, more than 15,000 Indians are currently living in Ukraine.