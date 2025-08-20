Russia Struck Gas Station In Odesa, Says Zelensky

Russia struck a gas distribution station in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding this showed the need to put economic pressure on Russia amid current US efforts to end the war.

"All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need to put pressure on Moscow, the need to impose new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy is fully effective," Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelensky did not specify how important the gas station is.

Local authorities did not report any problems with gas supplies in the region. Ukraine uses gas not only for industrial needs, but also for heating homes and cooking.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the attack on what it said was port infrastructure "used to supply fuel to Ukrainian forces".

In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified attacks on gas and energy infrastructure, attacking a gas interconnector with Romania and fuel depots in several regions in early August.

Ukraine has called on Baku to respond to Russian attacks on assets of the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR in the Odesa region.

Ukrainian authorities say that Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine's preparations for the winter heating season with its attacks.

Ukraine has faced a serious gas shortage since a series of devastating Russian missile strikes this year, which significantly reduced domestic production.

Ukrainian forces have also stepped up attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, a key conduit for generating money for the Kremlin's war efforts.

Oil is once again flowing to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, officials from both countries said late on Tuesday, after a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region halted supplies.

