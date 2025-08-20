Russia Says Security Discussions Without Moscow Are "Road To Nowhere"

Russia said on Wednesday that attempts to resolve security issues relating to Ukraine without the participation of Moscow were a "road to nowhere".

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the comments two days after US President Donald Trump hosted Ukraine's president and European leaders for discussions about security guarantees for Ukraine that could help to end the war.

"We cannot agree with the fact that now it is proposed to resolve questions of security, collective security, without the Russian Federation. This will not work," Lavrov said.

"I am sure that in the West and above all in the United States they understand perfectly well that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it's a road to nowhere."

