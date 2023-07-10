'They Elected Me 4 Times': Rebel MLA On Sharad Pawar Speech In His Constituency

Chhagan Bhujbal was among the 8 NCP rebels who joined the Eknath Shinde government with Ajit Pawar.

Dissident NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday responded to Sharad Pawar apologising to the people of the former's Assembly constituency, Yeola, for making him an MLA, saying that if kept apologising in this manner, he will have to visit many other places and express regret similarly.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar, who now heads the rival NCP faction following the split in the ranks triggered by his nephew, Ajit Pawar, said at a rally in Nashik's Yeola that his decision to appoint Mr Bhujbal as the party's candidate from the constituency was wrong.

Apologising to the people for his decision to field Mr Bhujbal from Yeola, Pawar senior said, "I came here to apologise to all of you (people in Yeola). My decision was wrong, you trusted me and voted for my party but my decision (of having Chhagan Bhujbal as an MLA from Yeola) failed."

Addressing the media persons on Monday, Mr Bhujbal said, "He (Sharad Pawar) should not have apologized as people are happy here (in Yeola). They elected me four times. If he apologises like this then he will have to go to many other places and express regret similarly."

Formerly a key aide of the NCP patriarch, Mr Bhujbal was among the 8 NCP rebels who joined the NDA government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra was rocked by a fresh political quake after Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle and joined the NDA government in the state along with 8 fellow MLAs and top leaders, including Bhujbal, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif.

While Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Shinde government, his fellow dissidents were also sworn in as ministers.