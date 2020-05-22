ICSE, ISC Exam Dates For Remaining Papers Announced

Results will be announced within a period of 6-8 weeks after conclusion of exams.(Representational)

Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold the pending ISC and ICSE examinations in the first two weeks of July. Examinations for 8 papers of ISC (Class 12) and 6 for ICSE (Class 12) had to be postponed in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The ICSE exams will be conducted from July 2 and conclude on July 12 and the ISC exams will be held from July 1 to July 14.

The education council has advised the candidates to maintain social distancing inside the examination centres to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus. The students have also been asked to use face masks and carry their own sanitisers and writing stationery.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given its nod to conduct board examination for Class 10 and 12 with conditions including social distancing and the use of face masks.

The Ministry had also said that no exams will be permitted in containment zones.

For ICSE, exams for Geography-H.C.G. paper 2, Biology- Science paper 3, Economics Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4, and for ISC, exams for Biology paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5 will be conducted.

After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks. The Council had also said that schools may give provisional admission to students in class 11, subject to the board results.