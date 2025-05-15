Gujarat Woman Finds Lizard Tail In Ice Cream, Shop Sealed, Fined Rs 50,000

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman in Gujarat found a lizard's tail in her ice cream cone, causing severe illness. She reported the incident, leading to the sealing of the shop and a fine for the brand Havmor. Investigations are ongoing, and the affected batch is being recalled.

A woman's ice cream treat turned into a nightmare after she found parts of a dead lizard inside the cone she bought from a shop in Gujarat recently.

In a video, the woman said she purchased four ice cream cones of the 'Havmor' brand from the Mahalaxmi Corner shop in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area for herself and her children. When she had already consumed half of the ice cream, she discovered a part of a lizard - what looked like its tail.

Soon after, the woman suffered from a severe stomachache and bouts of vomiting.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is continuing to undergo treatment, officials said.

"We had bought four cones. We found this in one of the cones (pointing at the lizard's tail). I have been vomiting constantly. Thankfully, my children did not eat this. If something happens, we will file a case against the company. Please check the products first before consuming anything," the woman said in the video.

The woman filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, following which the ice cream parlour, Mahalaxmi Corner, was sealed as it did not have a license under the Food Safety Act. A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on the ice cream brand Havmor.

"We received a complaint regarding a lizard found in an ice cream cone in the Maninagar area through the media. We immediately contacted the woman and found out she had bought Havmor's ice cream cones from a shop named Mahalaxmi Corner. Our team inspected the shop and found it did not have a license under the Food Safety Act. We immediately took action and sealed the shop," Dr Bhavin Joshi, an officer from the food department, said.

Further investigation revealed the ice cream cone was manufactured at the Havmor Ice Cream Pvt Ltd factory at Naroda GIDC Phase 1. Samples of the ice cream cones have been sent for testing, and the company has been notified to recall the entire batch from the market, officials said.