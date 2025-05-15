"Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands": Rajnath Singh In Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a speech in Jammu and Kashmir today, sharply criticised Pakistan's economic condition and its continued dependence on external financial assistance, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Mr Singh's visit marked his first trip to the region following Operation Sindoor, and featured strategic military briefings and morale-boosting interactions with frontline troops.

"What can I say about Pakistan," Mr Singh said. "After begging and begging, that country is in such a position that you can say that the line of beggars begins wherever Pakistan stands."

His remarks followed a fresh disbursement of $1.023 billion to Pakistan by the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), raising the total disbursed amount under the current programme to approximately $2.1 billion.

"You must have heard, they once again went to the International Monetary Fund to ask for money, while India is among those countries that fund the IMF to help poor countries," Mr Singh said, making a comparison.

On May 7, India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure operating across the border. Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. India retaliated on May 10, targeting eight Pakistani airbases with long-range missiles and other weapons.

The exchange culminated in a ceasefire understanding reached through talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) from both nations on the afternoon of May 10. Defence officials in India briefed the Defence Minister about these developments during his stop at XV Corps headquarters in Srinagar.