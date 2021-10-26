'Missed Two Elections': Lalu Prasad Says Will Campaign In Bihar Bypolls

Lalu Prasad Yadav has returned to Bihar after over 3 years

Ahead of the scheduled by-election for Assembly seats in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that he will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur and will ensure the "visarjan" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA in the state.

Mr Yadav also informed that he will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, the RJD supremo said, "I had missed two elections due to my illness and detention. The love of Bihar helped me to recover from my illness. I will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur on October 27."

"I know Tejashwi is campaigning in both the places and is doing really well in giving a strong fight to the (ruling) NDA. I will ensure ''visarjan'' (immersion)," he said adding that his party will win the by-polls by a great margin.

Taking another jibe on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader said, "Nitish Kumar has been eulogised by PM Modi and BJP. Everyone was sloganeering ''desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish kumar jaisa ho'' (A PM should be like Nitish). He was being touted as PM material...such arrogance and greed."

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Mr Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January.

