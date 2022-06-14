'I Seek Forgiveness For This': Kiran Bedi Amid Row Over Joke On Sikhs

Kiran Bedi asked people not to misread her comments

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs at a book launch event in Chennai.

A controversy erupted after a video of the former Indian Police Service officer purportedly cracking a joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' on Monday was widely shared on social media.

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned Ms Bedi's comments. "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o'clock," Mr Singh said.

"Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect," Mr Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Ms Bedi tweeted she did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this. I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva and loving kindness," Ms Bedi tweeted.

"We did Path and Seva same morning. I am a devotee. I seek Baba's blessings all the way. I started the day with Path in the house. Please do not doubt my intention. I have the highest regards and admiration for my community and my Faith," she said.

Ms Bedi, who was trolled on Twitter, requested people to avoid abusive behaviour online and warned them she would take action.

"Despite having regretted, I'm receiving very obscene abuses on email, WhatApp and Twitter handle. I urge the abusers to refrain from doing and not put me into a situation that I may have to place them in public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for identity of abuser's then," she tweeted.