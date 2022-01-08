Punjab Chief Minister Reiterates No Security Breach During PM Visit

The Centre has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has maintained that there was "no threat" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister was "completely safe" when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way to National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Mr Channi also said he had briefed party leader Priyanka Gandhi "on whatever happened here".

"I am again saying there was no threat to the PM here, it was not there, will not be there . He was completely safe. His security was around him. No one went near him, for one kilometre no one came near him...I had a conversation with Priyanka Gandhiji and I had briefed her on whatever happened here," he told ANI.

He was asked about the security breach during the Prime Minister's visit to the state on Wednesday.

Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach during the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

"I am tired of asking, what security threat was there PM Ji? There were no protestors within 1 km range of the Prime Minister, there were 6000 security personnel, IB, and SPG for PM's security. What danger could have been?": Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/VsGgN2vIcO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Prime Minister was to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. After the security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport.

Mr Channi said security force personnel come in sizeable numbers during visit of Prime Minister.

"I am tired of asking, what security threat was there PMji? There were no protestors within one km range of the Prime Minister, there were 6000 security personnel, IB, and SPG for PM's security. He is Prime Minister of biggest democracy. What danger could have been?" he asked.

Congress leaders have spoken in different voices on the security breach.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jhakhar has said that a secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured.

"What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat," he had said in tweet hours after the security breach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)