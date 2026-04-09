'I Am Sorry Dimpi': Forlorn Lover Pastes Apology Posters On Dhanbad College Wall, Threatens Guard

In a scene straight out of a corny Bollywood film from the 90s, a forlorn lover in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district transformed a college wall into a public apology, leaving students and passersby stunned. On Thursday (April 9), multiple white-coloured posters with a lengthy message addressed to a woman named "Dimpi" were discovered pasted on the exterior of the BSS Women's College main gate.

When the college security guard and peon attempted to remove the posters, a young man present at the scene started creating a ruckus. The man intimidated the staff, warning them not to remove the posters. When the college principal, Dr Karuna Singh, arrived amid the kerfuffle, the accused youth fled the scene. Subsequently, all the controversial posters were torn down and discarded.

What Was Witten On The Poster?

The jilted lover sought another chance from Dimpi, stating that he was very sorry for his mistake. "I am sorry, Dimpi. Please forgive me, I committed a mistake. I will make sure from now on that this doesn't happen again. You are very important to me (I am sorry, Dimpi. Mujhse galti ho gayi. Please mujhe maaf kar do. Mai aage se dhyaan rakhunga ke aisa fir naa ho. Tum mere liye boht important ho)," read the poster.

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Case Under Investigation

The college administration said it was taking the incident seriously. Singh has urged the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the police to take strict action against the miscreants involved.

Expressing concern that today's posters could precede more serious actions, Singh highlighted the paramount importance of student safety. Authorities are now investigating the incident and actively searching for the individual responsible for the controversial posters.