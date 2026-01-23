Hypersonic Speed, 1,500 Km Range: DRDO's Missile To Debut On Republic Day

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will unveil its long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile (LRAShM) at the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on January 26.

All About LRAShM

The LRAShM has a range of approximately 1,500 km and can strike targets in about 15 minutes.

The missile travels at hypersonic speeds.

Its speed and design make it extremely difficult for enemy radars and ship-based defence systems to detect or intercept.

The LRAShM can carry different payloads and is capable of destroying all classes of warships.

Developed entirely by DRDO, the missile is part of India's self-reliance in defence technology.

It forms part of DRDO's ongoing programmes in hypersonic glide and hypersonic cruise missile technologies.

Future versions of the missile are expected to achieve ranges of up to 3,500 km.

"This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters. DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology," Project Director A Prasad Goud told news agency ANI.

"This missile is being developed by DRDO for the requirements of the Indian Navy. Its basic advantage is that it is hypersonic, so enemy radars cannot detect it. Its range is about 1500 Km and can carry different payloads, then defeat the warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. It travels at hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency."

The Republic Day 2026 parade will also feature other indigenous systems, including the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System, and Akash missiles.

About 10,000 special guests, including innovators, researchers, start-ups, and top performers under government initiatives, will witness the parade. Guests will visit the National War Memorial and PM Sangrahalay, and interact with ministers.

For the first time, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will attend as Chief Guests.