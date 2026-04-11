Hyderabad Woman Kills Self Days After Man Injects Her With HIV-Positive Blood

A 24-year-old woman, who was injected with HIV-positive blood by a man after she refused to marry him last month, has died by suicide in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on March 11 when the accused, Manohar, forcibly injected his HIV-infected blood into the woman at her house - shortly after she cancelled their marriage. According to police, the accused and the victim are relatives, and her parents had initially planned their daughter's marriage with him.

As the accused's parents were already affected with HIV, the woman's parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year - for which he tested positive too. The woman cancelled the marriage immediately, following which the accused injected her. Subsequently, he was arrested.

Nearly a month after the incident, on Friday, the woman was found hanging at her house. Her family members rushed her to a government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

According to the police, the woman was under severe mental stress.

Investigators believe Ramani struggled to cope with fear, social stigma, and emotional trauma.

"We suspect that the psychological impact of the HIV attack pushed her to take this step. However, we are verifying all aspects," Pocharam IT Corridor police inspector said.