Hyderabad Doctor Starts Clinic To Treat Economically Weaker Section For Rs 10

The organizer said that he and his friend have started this with the name 10 rupees clinic. (File)

In an attempt to provide affordable medical care to the economically weaker section, Dr Roseline and organizers from Hyderabad decided to treat patients for Rs 10 at a clinic at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Neredmet, Medchal Malkajgiri District in Telangana.

"I am happy to treat patients for Rs 10 to help the poor in the area where I was born and raised. I treat 15 patients per day here and also provide lab facilities at 50 per cent off," Dr Roseline said while speaking to ANI.

Gopal, the organizer, said that he has been working in the medical industry for 30 years and wanted to do something for the poor people in the area.

Dr Roseline further said that she lived in the Neredmet area and the organizer came up with the idea of a Rs 10 clinic.

"I thought it was a good initiative but didn't respond the way I was supposed to respond in the beginning. But then, I gave a thought and realised serving my people was more important for me. I was actually brought up and raised in the same area and wanted to do something for my people," she said.

She further added that they are taking Rs 10 and helping them so that they can buy their own medicines, so that's the actual thought behind the Rs 10 clinic.

The organizer said that he and his friend Naresh have an organisation and started this with the name 10 rupees clinic.

He said that many patients spend Rs 200 or Rs 300 for the doctors and don't have money to buy medicines.

"So to help the poor people of this area we decided to start this clinic and approached Dr Roseline MBBS and she agreed. We are also planning on expansion. We also want to provide services like gynaecology, dermatology and ENT, but there is no place," he said.

Jabeen, a resident of Vinayak Nagar who lives near the hospital said that the last time she came here she was suffering from fever and body pain.

"I met the doctor and she gave prescription. Taking those medicines felt really good. This clinic is really helpful for the poor. If we go out they cost around Rs 100 or Rs 200, but giving the service for Rs 10 really helps poor people," he added.

Mohd Faslullah, another patient who visited this clinic said that he got to know about the Rs 10 consultation and good doctors are available so he came to check and when consulted the doctor he felt better.

"So I got my wife who had a stomach ache to be treated here. The prescribed medicines are excellent and are beneficial. If we go out somewhere else, they will charge around Rs 200 minimum. Even a small clinic will charge Rs 100 but here the consultation fee is just Rs 10. It's very unusual to see this clinic but after coming here and experiencing it we really felt better," he added.