'Public Sab Janti Hai': Former Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar On Telangana Rape Accused Killing

The accused in the gang-rape and murder of a Telangana veterinarian were shot dead by the police.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday came up with a cryptic tweet on the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape-murder case, saying "public sab jaanti hai".

"There is a famous Kishore Kumar song "Yeh public hai yeh sab jaanti hai". Public ain't so naive," Mr Manjrekar tweeted.

There is a famous Kishore Kumar song ‘Yeh public hai yeh sab jaanti hai'. Public ain't so naive.#RapistEncounter — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 7, 2019

On Friday, all four men who were accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by the police.

Ever since there have been divided views on the police action with some praising their efforts while others said that justice should have been done through a legal process.

Ten days ago, the woman left home on her two-wheeler in the evening for a doctor's appointment.

Later she called up her sister to say she had a flat tyre, and a lorry driver had offered to help.

Efforts to contact her afterward were unsuccessful, and her charred body was discovered under a flyover by a milkman the following morning.

The incident created a national outcry with people demanding stricter laws for crime against women.

According to the police, the four accused men, who had been in detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, when they tried to escape and were shot at.

Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her body was recovered on November 28.