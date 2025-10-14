Husbands, Wives Compete For Poll Tickets In Bihar. Men Lead 2-0

A race is on between husbands and wives in Bihar for tickets in the coming assembly election. No holds are barred in this race. One of the husbands has even publicly declared his wife incompetent. So far, this has cut across party lines. Already, two women MLAs have been denied tickets after their husbands entered the field. Now, the men are contesting in their place.

Anant Singh, husband of Mokama MLA Neelam Devi from the Rashtriya Janata Party, filed his nomination today with a ticket from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.

Anant Singh had won the 2020 election on a RJD ticket, but his membership of the assembly got revoked when he was jailed in a case under the Arms Act.

In the subsequent by-election, Neelam Devi, became the MLA.

After his release from jail, Anant Singh announced his intention to contest the election. He even said his wife does not visit the constituency and people are unhappy with her and so he would contest the election.

In Gaurabauram, Sujit Singh, the husband of sitting MLA Swarna Singh, has replaced her.

A Revenue Service official, Sujit Singh got a ticket a day after he joined the BJP. His father Sunil Kumar is a former Legislative Councillor from Darbhanga.

In the 2020 assembly election, Swarna Singh had contested the Gaurabauram assembly constituency on a Vikassheel Insaan Party ticket and won by approximately 7,000 votes.

She received 59,538 votes, representing 41.26 per cent of the total vote share. Her closest competitor, Afzal Ali Khan of the Rashtritya Janata Dal, received 52,258 votes, representing 36.31 per cent of the vote share.