Husband Arrested For Giving Talaq, Locking Up Wife Who Later Died

The woman, Razia was locked up for a month without any food or water by her husband.

Husband of the woman who was given triple talaq over phone and locked up for a month without food and water, leading to her death, has been arrested, police said

The woman, Razia was rescued from her husband's home in Bareilly, two months ago but her condition did not improve, her family had said. She died on Tuesday while being taken to a hospital in Lucknow.

"Her husband Naeem who runs a slipper factory in Delhi was arrested on Friday and sent to jail," Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh said.

On Thursday, a case of dowry death was registered against Naeem and the woman's in-laws.

The woman's sister alleged that her husband would beat her up for dowry.

"My sister Razia got married to Naeem Khan in 2005. A few days after their marriage, Naeem started beating her up, demanding dowry. In April, Naeem divorced her over phone. He returned home after a few days and then locked her in a small room at his house, and did not even give her food or water," Razia's elder sister Tara had claimed.

However, Naeem has claimed that he had not divorced Razia, and his in-laws had registered a case of dowry against him, according to the police.

He said after this, he distanced himself from Razia, they said.

Razia's family members rescued her from her husband's home with the help of NGO Mera Haq two months ago.

She died while being taken to the hospital to which she had been referred as her condition was not improving.