Hurun 2025 Report: 11 New Startups Join India's Unicorn Club. See Full List

Eleven new startups have made it to India's unicorn list this year, taking the total to 73, according to the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025.

Unicorns are companies valued at over $1 billion. The term shows how rare and successful such companies are.

Leading this year's new entrants is Ai.tech, an AI-focused startup studio founded by Divyank Turakhia, valued at $1.5 billion. Other newcomers include Navi Technologies, Rapido, Netradyne, Jumbotail, DarwinBox, Vivriti Capital, Veritas Finance, Moneyview, Juspay, and Drools.

Bengaluru is the top hub with 26 unicorns valued at $70 billion. Delhi-NCR follows with 12 unicorns worth $36.3 billion. Mumbai has 11 unicorns valued at $22.8 billion.

Top 20 Unicorns in India (2025)

Zerodha - Bengaluru | FinTech | $8.2B | Founded 2010 Lenskart - Gurugram | E-Commerce | $7.5B | Founded 2010 Razorpay - Bengaluru | FinTech | $7.5B | Founded 2014 Groww - Bengaluru | FinTech | $7B | Founded 2016 Zepto - Bengaluru | E-Commerce | $5.9B | Founded 2021 OfBusiness - Gurugram | Enterprise Services | $5B | Founded 2015 PRISM (OYO) - Gurugram | Hospitality | $5B | Founded 2013 InMobi - Bengaluru | AdTech | $5B | Founded 2007 Icertis - Bellevue | SaaS | $5B | Founded 2009 Meesho - Bengaluru | E-Commerce | $3.9B | Founded 2015 PhysicsWallah - Noida | EdTech | $3.7B | Founded 2020 ChargeBee - Bethesda | SaaS | $3.5B | Founded 2011 CRED - Bengaluru | FinTech | $3.5B | Founded 2018 Upstox - Mumbai | FinTech | $3.5B | Founded 2010 Innovaccer - San Francisco | SaaS | $3.5B | Founded 2014 BrowserStack - Mumbai | SaaS | $3.4B | Founded 2011 Postman - San Francisco | SaaS | $3.4B | Founded 2014 CARS24 - Gurugram | AutoTech | $3.3B | Founded 2015 Zetwerk - Bengaluru | Enterprise Services | $3.1B | Founded 2018 Rapido - Bengaluru | Shared Economy | $3B | Founded 2015

Hurun Report 2025

Zerodha tops the valuation list at $8.2 billion, followed by Razorpay and Lenskart at $7.5 billion each. Bengaluru remains the leading unicorn hub with 26 startups valued at $70 billion, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

India's startup ecosystem has seen strong investment activity this year, with Peak XV Partners emerging as the largest backer, making 42 bets across startups.

The report showed the growing diversity among startups, with women founders Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Garima Sawhney (Pristyn Care).

India's youngest unicorn founders are 22-year-olds Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha of Zepto.

Four real-money gaming startups, Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft, and Mobile Premier League, lost unicorn status after the government introduced the Online Gaming Act, 2025. It seeks to shut down online money gaming.

Other gaming companies like Zupee and Winzo Games also saw a valuation impact.

Startups valued over $200 million employ 3.74 lakh people, with unicorns contributing 2.06 lakh employees.