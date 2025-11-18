Zerodha Founders' Mother Delights Internet With Childhood Pics Of Kamath Brothers: "My Sons"

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's mother, Revathi Kamath, recently shared rare childhood pictures of him and his brother, Nikhil, through an emotional Facebook post that has since gone viral. The heartwarming one-minute video compilation offers a rare glimpse into the childhood of Nithin and Nikhil Kamath - the brothers behind India's largest online trading platform, Zerodha.

The nostalgic montage features a series of photos from their early years, capturing moments of pure innocence and joy. From being cradled in their mother's arms as toddlers to celebrating birthdays and enjoying family holidays, the video paints a tender portrait of the Kamath brothers.

Simply captioned "My sons," the video also showcases their school achievements, including scenes of the young brothers proudly displaying medals and trophies. The video has struck an emotional chord with viewers, with many sharing heartfelt reactions in the comments section.

Watch the video here:

Previously, she shared another heartfelt note accompanying a photo from Nithin Kamath's toddler years and a recent one. She expressed her profound love and pride, writing that her life "actually started" with her son Nithin. She highlighted the care and affection that defined their journey, emphasising that regardless of their success, children always remain their mother's babies.

In another post, she shared a photo of a two-year-old Nithin with long hair, revealing that she never cut his hair until he turned three and still preserves his baby clothes and toys as "priceless treasures".

Revathi Kamath's posts often touch upon her own journey as a mother and entrepreneur. In another update, she shared her journey of overcoming years of self-doubt, revealing she once believed her sole purpose was managing the home and raising her children. She now encourages women to embrace their talents and step forward with confidence, crediting her on-camera presence to a trait she passed on to her son, Nikhil.

"Recent days people started noticing me and yes many women will end up their lifes without recognizing their talent and sacrifysing their life for family!!I am little bit lucky !!I want all women who are living life for family also think of the8r own talents and capacities," she wrote.