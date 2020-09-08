'Hunar Haat' To Restart In October After COVID-19, First One In Prayagraj

Hunar Haat Image with PM Modi tweeted by 'Mann Ki Baat Updates'

'Hunar Haat', the flagship programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry to create employment opportunities for artisans across India will start again after around six months. The forced break was due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The first 'Haat' or market will start in Prayagraj on October 9 and end on October 18. The theme for this edition of 'Hunar Haat' is "local to global" with focus on indigenous Indian toys.

At the Prayagraj 'Hunar Haat' more than than 30 per cent of the stalls will be for artisans who make toys using material available locally, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, adding that the artisans will also be helped with attractive packaging of 'swadeshi toys'.

Mr Naqvi said that every corner of the country has a legacy of indigenous toys, which were dying but it got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement for 'swadeshi toys'.

Hunar Haat being organized by Minority Affairs Ministry, to restart from October 2020.



The theme will be “Local to Global” and focus on indigenous exquisite Indian toys.#VocalForLocal#AatmaNirbharBharat@naqvimukhtarpic.twitter.com/EDIqiVKN0H — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) September 8, 2020

'Hunar Haats' have provided employment to more than five lakh artisans. It is a credible brand of rare handmade products, Mr Naqvi said. The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than two dozen 'Hunar Haats' so far across the country. Products of the 'Hunar Haats' are available online.

'Hunar Haat' Schedule

Jaipur: October 23 - November 1

Chandigarh: November 7- 15

Indore: November 21 - 29

Mumbai: December 22 - 31

Hyderabad: January 8 - 17

Lucknow: January 23 - 31

New Delhi: February 13 - 21

Ranchi: February 20 - 28

Kota: March 5 - 14

Surat/Ahmedabad: March 20 - 27

The Minority Affairs Ministry is in the process of registering the artisans and their products on the portal - 'Government e-Marketplace. Several export promotion councils have shown interest in providing international markets for these handmade products, Mr Naqvi said, adding that lakhs of artisans and craftsmen from across the country are looking forward to 'Hunar Haats' again.