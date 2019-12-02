'Humanity' My Religion, 'Keeping Promises' My Caste: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy says in recent days, some have been questioning his religion and caste.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today said that "humanity" was his religion, after he claimed that some people have been questioning his faith.

"In recent days, some people have been questioning my religion and caste. It pains me. I want to tell everyone that humanity is my religion and keeping promises (in election manifesto) is my caste," he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new health scheme "Post-operative Sustenance Allowance" at the Government General Hospital in Guntur.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party, BJP and Jana Sena recently criticised Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple near Tirupati, saying he had not followed the procedures of the hill shrine when non-Hindus enter.

Mr Reddy said he regarded his YSR Congress Party election manifesto as "Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita".

"I am keeping all the promises (made in the manifesto). I belong to that caste. Some people are unable to digest the fact that I am able to deliver good governance," he said.

The chief minister vowed to march ahead with his welfare agenda despite the "negativity" being spread by opposition parties.

He also said that he would stand strong, with the blessings of people and the God, and face the "conspiracies" being hatched by his opponents.