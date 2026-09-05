Human Rights Body Seeks Report On Alleged Custodial Torture In Punjab

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that Punjab Police personnel assaulted and tortured a man in custody and subjected members of his family to other human-rights violations.

The complaint was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and relates to an alleged incident involving a man who was protesting against drug abuse in Punjab during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's “Lok Milni” programme at Sheron village in Sunam.

According to the complaint, the man displayed a black flag as a mark of protest and was subsequently taken into police custody.

The NHRC Bench, headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo, has directed the Punjab Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Superintendent of Police, Sangrur, and District Magistrate, Sangrur, to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a point-wise Action Taken Report within two weeks.

The Commission has also directed authorities to arrange an immediate medico-legal examination of the alleged victim.

The authorities have been asked to preserve the complete and unedited CCTV footage from the police premises concerned and submit an authenticated copy to the Commission in a pen drive.

The human rights body has further sought the FIR and custody records, details of all police personnel involved in the man's detention or interrogation, and a report on allegations concerning members of his family.

All medical records, CCTV footage, police documents, electronic data and other material evidence connected with the alleged incident have also been ordered to be secured and preserved.

The NHRC's directions are part of its inquiry into the complaint and do not, at this stage, establish the allegations of custodial assault, torture or other human-rights violations.