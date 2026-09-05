FBI-Wanted Fraudster Arrested In Jalandhar Over $600,000 Scam In US

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Police have arrested Manjit Singh Bedi, who was allegedly wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with a nearly $600,000 fraud case.

According to Jalandhar Police Commissioner, a fraud case was registered at a city police station on August 16, 2026, following which the police began investigating. A few days ago, police received an input about Bedi and deployed a special team to track him down.

Bedi was eventually intercepted and arrested while he was travelling, the Commissioner said.

Police said Bedi had allegedly carried out fraud in the US in the name of a company. The alleged fraud, committed between 2024 and 2025, amounted to around $600,000.

The FBI had declared Bedi wanted and reportedly issued a notice directing him to surrender his passport and other material to the agency. However, police said he allegedly failed to comply and fled the US, eventually returning to India.

The FBI had also reportedly announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Jalandhar Police said the arrest was made based on a specific input and a coordinated operation by its special team. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud and Bedi's activities in India.