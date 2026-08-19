3 Wanted Operatives Of Davinder Bambiha Gang Deported From Malaysia

Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, has secured the deportation of three alleged operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia in a major crackdown on transnational organised crime.

The three accused - Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal of Faridkot, and Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan - were arrested by Punjab Police at IGI Airport, New Delhi, after being deported from Malaysia. They were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, all three were key Malaysia-based operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang and were wanted in multiple criminal cases involving murder, extortion, explosives and a planned hand-grenade attack in Ludhiana, allegedly having links to Pakistan's ISI.

The deportation is being seen as a significant success for Punjab Police's efforts to target gangsters operating from foreign countries. The operation was carried out by the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of the Counter Intelligence Wing with assistance from central agencies.

ADGP Counter Intelligence Amit Prasad said the operation was the result of several months of intelligence gathering and sustained tracking of the accused. Their movements and activities were monitored before coordinated efforts led to their detention in Malaysia and eventual deportation to India.

Among the three, Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal allegedly travelled to Malaysia in June 2019, where he came into contact with a fugitive gangster and subsequently joined the Davinder Bambiha gang. Police said he gradually emerged as an important operative of the gang.

He has now been formally arrested in connection with the 2025 murder of Yadwinder Singh and the driver of Jeewanjot Singh Chahal alias Jugnu, a former Panjab University Chandigarh leader.

Police said Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh were also operating from Malaysia and allegedly tasked ground-level associates with carrying out a hand-grenade attack in Ludhiana in 2025.

The planned attack was, however, foiled by Ludhiana Commissionerate Police. Two alleged associates were arrested and a P86 Chinese hand grenade was recovered from their possession on October 27, 2025.

The latest deportations come amid Punjab Police's ongoing "Gangstran Te Vaar" campaign launched under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The state government has been focusing on disrupting criminal networks that operate across borders by using foreign-based gangsters and their local associates.

To intensify this effort, Punjab Police has established OFTEC to track criminals hiding abroad and coordinate with central agencies to expedite their deportation or extradition.

With the return of the three accused to India, Punjab Police is expected to question them about their alleged overseas network, local associates, criminal operations and possible links to other cases under investigation.