A Portugal-Based Khalistani Module Link In Punjab Grenade Attack Case

In a major follow-up breakthrough in the Batala grenade attack case amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, in a joint intelligence-led operation with Batala Police, has apprehended the third accused involved in the attack, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Karanjit Singh alias Bacha, a resident of Murgi Mohalla in Batala.

The development came close on the heels of Punjab Police arrested two accused persons- including Rajan alias Gullu and one juvenile- involved in the grenade attack on Police Post Urban Estate in Batala, which took place on August 1.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Karanjit alias Bacha is an operative of an ISI-backed terror module allegedly operated by a Portugal-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) mastermind.

Following the incident, the accused went into hiding and was allegedly planning similar attacks on police establishments across the state, he said, while adding that using technical and human-intels, police teams have managed to nab the accused.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to unravel the complete terror network, identify foreign handlers and local support networks, and establish all forward and backward linkages involved in the conspiracy.

In this regard, case FIR No. 239 dated 01.08.2026 under sections 109 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substance Act has already been registered at Police Station Civil Lines in Batala.