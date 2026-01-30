Huge Row Over Punjab Ex Chief Minister's "Bomb" Comment In Podcast

A comment by former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal in a podcast has created ripples in Punjab's politics. Bhattal alleged that while she was chief minister, some officials asked her to orchestrate bomb blasts to stay in power.

She alleged the officials asked her to create an atmosphere of terror by carrying out blasts in markets and trains before the election in order to win the political contest.

Bhattal said she immediately rejected the suggestions, saying she would not do politics over bodies.

After the podcast, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted the Congress party by releasing Bhattal's statement on social media. The party said the silence of Congress leaders on Bhattal's statement indicated something was not right.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken note of the comment and legal action would likely follow, sources said.

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel said Bhattal was offered advice, but she didn't follow it.

"Political statements are one thing, but when no incident actually occurred, and she herself rejected the proposal, then what's the issue? However, since Rajinder Kaur Bhattal has made this statement after so many years, everyone has questions. It's unclear why she said this," Baghel said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a counterattack, asked how the large quantity of explosives used in the Pulwama terror attack were brought.

"To this day we don't know... The governor, who has since passed away, raised several questions too. There has been no investigation into this matter to date," Raja Warring said.

Raja Warring said Bhattal made the controversial comments 28 years after her chief ministership days ended.

"Who was the person who gave the advice? That is her personal matter. The Congress party has sacrificed its leaders for the country. We don't need a certificate of patriotism from the Akalis and the BJP," Raja Warring said,

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa targeted Bhattal over her comments, saying the Congress has always "engaged in the politics of bombings and killings."

Punjab has lagged far behind under Congress rule, he said, adding the Congress has consistently pursued a politics of violence. He said the law and order situation in Punjab is poor.