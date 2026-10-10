Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Cave In Jammu And Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from a natural cave in Sopore. Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the weapons and explosives are linked to any planned terrorist activity.

Among the seized weapons are one multi-grenade launcher (MGL), two AK rifles, pistols, 11 hand grenades, and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) equipped with remote-control mechanisms. Eight detonators, two timers, and other material allegedly linked to the preparation or activation of explosive devices-including a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, and other IED-related components-were also recovered, police said.

"Photos of MGL are often used by the terrorist group TRF in their posters and propaganda material. We are investigating if these weapons are linked to any planned terror activity or if it was an old dump," said a police officer.

According to the police, an intelligence-based operation was launched in the Mukaam Cherhar forests in the jurisdiction of the Bomai Police Station. During searches of a natural cave, a blue plastic barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was subsequently called in to examine the suspected cache and ensure its safe handling.

Police said the case has been registered as FIR No. 66/2026 at Police Station Bomai under Sections 13, 18, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

A police officer said the recovery indicates the availability of a substantial quantity of weaponry and explosives, and sustained operations are underway to unearth any such weapon dumps.

The authorities are striving to uncover the source and intended use of the weapons and explosives.