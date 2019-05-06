Google Doodle For Phase 5 Of Lok Sabha Elections Answers Questions On Voting, Candidates

General elections: The Google doodle featured four times in the past during other phases of polls.

Like it did in the last four phases of polling, Google today dedicated its doodle to the ongoing seven-phase general elections in India to mark the fifth phase today.

The doodle shows off the iconic post-vote finger marked with black ink that indicates that a vote has been cast. The doodle with a closed fist, index finger pointing upward has featured four times in the past when the first four phases of polling were held on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.

On clicking on the doodle, the search takes you to a "How to vote #India" page that elaborates the voting process for the elections.

"You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM," the search result shows along with a point-wise table explaining the process.

Voting Process at Polling Booth

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

The search also has several other categories that provides information about candidates, polling booths, EVMs and election dates.

The search also links each page to the official election commission website for further details.

The fifth phase will witness key battles for 51 Lok Sabha seats across seven states. Over 7 crore people will vote to choose between 674 candidates.

Voting today will take place across Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Results for the mega Lok Sabha elections in the country will be announced on May 23.

