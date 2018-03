Check Tripura Election Result 2018 Online Here

Tripura exit polls 2018 have predicted that the BJP would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front rule.

Assembly Election 2018 Tripura was held on February 18 for 59 of 60 assembly seats. The scheduled election in Charilam constituency has been postponed to March 12 after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma. On February 18, Tripura saw 92 per cent voter turnout, setting a new record in the electoral history of India at 3214 polling stations.Four prominent parties that are in the poll fray in Tripura are Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in Tripura and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in the state. The BJP's poll war cry for Tripura polls has been 'Chalo Paltai' or 'let's bring change', but the clean image of CPI (M)'s four-time Chief Minister Manik Sarkar may hold the key to the Left continuity. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2018 will be declared today.

