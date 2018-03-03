Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland Election Results Live Updates: Stakes High In The 3 North East States

New Delhi: The results of the high-stakes assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will be announced today. The BJP is looking to take all the three north east states, confident of its performance after its two successive victories in Assam and Manipur in the last two years. Tripura has a Left Front government under Chief Minister Manik Sarkar; the Congress led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is in power in Meghalaya, and in Nagaland the Naga People's Front with BJP's support is in power under the chief ministership of TR Zeliang. But all these could change today, depending on which party gets maximum public support to form government in the three states. Some of the main candidates to watch for are: Mukul Sangma (Meghalaya), Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura), Agatha Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), TR Zeliang (Nagaland) and Manik Sarkar (Tripura).
Here are the live updates of the election results in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya:
The BJP contested 20 seats in Nagaland, and left the rest to its ally - the NDPP, led by three-time Chief Minister Neipheu Rio, who formed the party after quitting NPF last year. The powerful NPF snapped its 15-year-old ties with the BJP, which decided to go with Mr Rio, who had the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. But there is room for a post-poll alliance.
As Nagaland and Meghalaya, Tripura also has 60 assembly constituencies, out of which 20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 10 for Scheduled Castes and the rest for general candidates. The number of candidates who contested the Tripura assembly election 2018 was 297. Of these, 20 are women.
Meghalaya has 60 assembly constituencies, out of which 55 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and the rest are for general candidates. A total of 370 candidates contested the Meghalaya assembly election 2018. Of these, 338 are men and 32 are women.
After 54 years of statehood and 12 assembly elections, Nagaland is yet to see any woman representative in the assembly.
