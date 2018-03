Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland Election Results Live Updates: Stakes High In The 3 North East States

Election results in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will be declared today

Here are the live updates of the election results in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya:

The results of the high-stakes assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will be announced today. The BJP is looking to take all the three north east states, confident of its performance after its two successive victories in Assam and Manipur in the last two years. Tripura has a Left Front government under Chief Minister Manik Sarkar; the Congress led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is in power in Meghalaya, and in Nagaland the Naga People's Front with BJP's support is in power under the chief ministership of TR Zeliang. But all these could change today, depending on which party gets maximum public support to form government in the three states. Some of the main candidates to watch for are: Mukul Sangma (Meghalaya), Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura), Agatha Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), TR Zeliang (Nagaland) and Manik Sarkar (Tripura).

