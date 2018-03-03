Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland Election Results Live Updates: Stakes High In The 3 North East States

In Nagaland, the BJP contested 20 seats, leaving the remaining 40 seats to its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party or NDPP that's headed by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio. "NDPP-BJP will go beyond 30 seats. There are some smaller parties which has given some kind of support to us. I have already spoken to some of them. They will also come with us," union minister Kiren Rijiju said.