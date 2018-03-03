Nagaland Election Results Live Updates: BJP's Partner Neiphiu Rio's NDPP Leads In Early Trends

The results of the Nagaland assembly election 2018 will be out today as counting begins. The state has 60 assembly constituencies, of which 59 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one for a general candidate. The number of candidates who contested the Nagaland assembly election 2018 was 196. Of these, five were women. The Naga People's Front with BJP's support is in power under the chief ministership of TR Zeliang, but the BJP is fighting against the NPF in this election. The Naga Accord, also known as the Framework Agreement, is one of the most important issues in Nagaland. Today's results will decide the future of the Framework Agreement signed between the armed group NSCN(IM) and the centre, depending on which party comes to power. Some of the main candidates to look in Nagaland are TR Zeliang and Neiphiu Rio.
Here are the live updates of the Nagaland election results 2018:
The Nagaland assembly election can be seen as a battle between Chief Minister TR Zeliang belonging to Naga People's Front and his predecessor Neiphiu Rio, who was once TR Zeliang's colleague but then has launched his own party -- the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party).
- Neiphiu Rio, ex-Chief Minister, already elected unopposed in Nagaland
- Neiphiu Rio's NDPP, backed by BJP, predicted to win against ruling NPF
- BJP walked out of ruling NPF alliance to tie up with Rio's party
- Neiphiu Rio was elected from the only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland in 2014
Himanta Biswa Sarma to NDTV:
- If we win Tripura and if we can regain Nagaland, have government in Meghalaya, then our expansion in North East will be complete, barring Mizoram. Today will be a big day.
- I am sure we will have majority in Nagaland with our allied partner.
- I want to concentrate only on the election result. BJP fought election with NDPP and former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Confident both of us will have majority.
The BJP and the ruling CPM are neck and neck in very early rounds of counting of votes in Tripura; the BJP hopes to end the two-decade run of the Left party's Manik Sarkar as chief minister. Counting of votes began at 8 this morning for assembly elections in three Northeastern states - Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.
#ResultsWithNDTV | NDPP founder Neiphiu Rio wins uncontested from Northern Angami II, Nagaland
Track LIVE updates:
Jai Kumar, Congress to NDTV:
We will form government in Meghalaya. In other 2 states, Congress is not very strong. Money flowed like water in Nagaland. Congress didn't use shortcuts or money power.
In Nagaland, 349 tables in 17 centres across the state have been set up for the counting of votes, its Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.
Votes in Nagaland are being counted in the presence of the candidates and their agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers, State Additional CEO N Moa Aier told news agency PTI.
Vikram Chandra and his panel of experts in the studio as counting begins in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.
Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state on February 27. Former chief minister and NDDP president Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.
Counting of votes has begun in the three north east states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The results of the high-stakes assembly elections in the three states will be known later today. The BJP is looking to take all the three north east states, confident of its performance after its two successive victories in Assam and Manipur in the last two years.
If the National People's Party (NPP) is to win substantial number of seats in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls, and if the BJP wins considerably, then reports suggest that the BJP could give support NPP from the outside.
Four prominent parties are fighting the poll battle in Nagaland - Nagaland People's Front (NPF), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC). The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the newly-formed National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) fielded 58 candidates. The BJP fielded candidates from 20 seats while Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) contested from 40 constituencies. Congress fielded 18 candidates in Nagaland Assembly Election 2018. In the 60-member Nagaland assembly elections, a party would need 31 seats to get a clear majority.
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: According to the State Election Commission, 11,91,513 electorates were eligible to cast their vote on February 27. Of this, 6,01,707 were men and 5,89,804 women. On 2187 polling stations, Nagaland saw around 75 per cent voter turnout as it was marred by violent clashes between supporters of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The 2013 Assembly elections turnout in Nagaland was 90.57 per cent.
Nagaland comprises of 60 assembly constituencies. A total of 59 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one for a general candidate. The number of candidates who contested the 2018 assembly elections in Nagaland is 196. Of these, five are women. After 54 years of statehood and 12 assembly elections, Nagaland is yet to see any woman representative in the Assembly.
