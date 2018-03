Nagaland Election Results Live Updates: BJP's Partner Neiphiu Rio's NDPP Leads In Early Trends

Nagaland Election Results: 59 of the 60 constituencies in Nagaland went to polls on February 27.

Here are the live updates of the Nagaland election results 2018:

The results of the Nagaland assembly election 2018 will be out today as counting begins . The state has 60 assembly constituencies, of which 59 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one for a general candidate. The number of candidates who contested the Nagaland assembly election 2018 was 196. Of these, five were women. The Naga People's Front with BJP's support is in power under the chief ministership of TR Zeliang, but the BJP is fighting against the NPF in this election. The Naga Accord, also known as the Framework Agreement, is one of the most important issues in Nagaland. Today's results will decide the future of the Framework Agreement signed between the armed group NSCN(IM) and the centre, depending on which party comes to power. Some of the main candidates to look in Nagaland are TR Zeliang and Neiphiu Rio.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.