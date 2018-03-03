Tripura Election Results Live Updates: Left Leads In Early Trends, BJP Not Far Behind

Counting of votes in the hotly contested Tripura assembly election 2018 is underway. The BJP is depending on the party's Tripura chief Biplab Kumar Deb to deliver results and replicate the Bharatiya Janata Party's other victories in Assam and Manipur in the north east. Holding fort is Chief Minister Manik Sarkar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), with a longish run in power for 25 years. The Left is also hoping to remain in power despite the BJP's onslaught. "People in Tripura wanted to change the communist government for a long time. The mood is there," Biplab Kumar Deb, a former RSS volunteer who is also fighting his first election, told NDTV. At 49, he is the youngest state BJP chief in the country and is said to have built the party organisation from scratch in Tripura. Mr Sarkar, on the other hand, who is running for his fifth term as chief minister, addressed some 50 rallies in Tripura. The Congress's campaign was not far behind, with party president Rahul Gandhi's addressing several rallies in the run up to the Tripura assembly election 2018.
Here are the live updates of Tripura election results 2018:
Manik Sarkar, Tripura Chief Minister for 20 years, is fighting for a fifth term. He is India's "poorest chief minister" with assets worth Rs 26 lakh. Manik Sarkar became Chief Minister at the age of 49 in 1998. Tripura is one of two states ruled by the Left.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is leading from Dhanpur. BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb is leading from Banamalipur seat.
As at 8:49 am, the BJP is leading in Tripura with 19 seats; the Left has taken 13 seats, and the Congress has won in one seat so far.
Balloting in Charilam in Tripura, reserved for tribals, has been deferred to March 12 after the death of a CPI(M) candidate.
Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Tapas Ray said counting is on in 59 counting halls for 59 constituencies in 20 sub-divisions of all eight districts. A three-tier security arrangement has been made for all the counting centres, Mr Ray said, adding that it is expected that the results would be out by five hours.
BJP supporters come out on the streets in Agartala, Tripura. The Left Front led by the CPI(M) has been in power in the North East state under the chief ministership of Manik Sarkar.
Election officials take their seats at a counting centre in Agartala, Tripura. The Left Front led by the CPI(M) has been in power in Tripura for 25 years.
Counting of votes has begun in Tripura, where Manik Sarkar's Left Front government led by the CPI(M) has been in power for 25 years.
Rapid Action Force personnel guard a counting centre in Agartala, Tripura. The results of the Tripura assembly election 2018 will be announced today. CPI(M)-led Left Front under Manik Sarkar is facing a BJP onslaught, led by state party president Biplab Kumar Deb, in the north east state.
Both the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front and the opposition BJP sounded optimistic about forming the next government in Tripura. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tripura State Secretary Bijan Dhar said the Left parties were "overconfident" of forming the next state government. BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Kumar Deb said: "People want change. People strongly wish for a BJP government in Tripura. It is certain that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura."
In Tripura, the ruling Left Front's campaign strategy rests on one face: Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. For years, the four-time chief minister's clean image had been enough to see his party through. This time, Mr Sarkar's most ardent supporters concede he has a fight on his hands.
Of 25 lakh voters in Tripura, a little over 13 lakh were male and12 lakh were women. According to the Election Commission, 47,803 people voted for the first time in Tripura.
The Congress went alone in Tripura this time and contested in all 59 seats. The party did not field any candidate for Kakrabon constituency in Gomati district.
CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar contested from Dhanpur constituency while the BJP state chief Biplab Kumar Deb contested from Banamalipur constituency.
Polling was held in 59 of the total 60 seats. Voting in Charilam assembly constituency will be held on March 12 due to the death of CPI(M) candidate for the seat, Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma.
The BJP, which has forged an alliance with tribal outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), fielded 51 candidates. IPFT contested in the remaining nine seats.
