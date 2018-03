Tripura Election Results Live Updates: Left Leads In Early Trends, BJP Not Far Behind

Tripura assembly election results live: The Left Front is facing the BJP's onslaught in Tripura

Here are the live updates of Tripura election results 2018:

Counting of votes in the hotly contested Tripura assembly election 2018 is underway. The BJP is depending on the party's Tripura chief Biplab Kumar Deb to deliver results and replicate the Bharatiya Janata Party's other victories in Assam and Manipur in the north east. Holding fort is Chief Minister Manik Sarkar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), with a longish run in power for 25 years. The Left is also hoping to remain in power despite the BJP's onslaught . "People in Tripura wanted to change the communist government for a long time. The mood is there," Biplab Kumar Deb, a former RSS volunteer who is also fighting his first election, told NDTV. At 49, he is the youngest state BJP chief in the country and is said to have built the party organisation from scratch in Tripura. Mr Sarkar, on the other hand, who is running for his fifth term as chief minister, addressed some 50 rallies in Tripura. The Congress's campaign was not far behind, with party president Rahul Gandhi's addressing several rallies in the run up to the Tripura assembly election 2018.

