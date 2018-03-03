Tripura Election Results Live Updates: Left Leads In Early Trends, BJP Not Far Behind

Both the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front and the opposition BJP sounded optimistic about forming the next government in Tripura. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tripura State Secretary Bijan Dhar said the Left parties were "overconfident" of forming the next state government. BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Kumar Deb said: "People want change. People strongly wish for a BJP government in Tripura. It is certain that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura."