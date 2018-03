BJP Eyes 3/3 As Votes Are Counted in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Today: 10 Points

Counting of votes begins at 8 this morning for assembly elections in three Northeastern states - Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. The BJP say it hopes to form government in all three, ousting Left party CPI(M) from Tripura and the Congress from Meghalaya. Two exit polls this week gave the BJP a good chance of ending the 20-year run of CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar as Tripura's chief minister, while a third predicted a close fight. Exit polls also predicted that the BJP and its regional partner will win Nagaland, while they showed a tight contest between the Congress and the National People's Party in Meghalaya.