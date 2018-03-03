Meghalaya Election Results Live Updates: Ruling Congress Leads In Meghalaya, Closely Followed By NPP

Counting of votes for Assembly Elections in Meghalaya began today after it went to polls on February 27, the election commission had said earlier. Meghalaya has strength of 60 seats, but voting was held only for 59 seats after a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in Meghalaya. The Congress hopes to retain power in the state that has been their strong hold with a 10-year rule. The BJP gave the ruling Congress government a tough fight and fielded 47 candidates in the assembly polls, while the Congress put up nominees in 59 constituencies. Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats for the first time. The state saw a voter turnout of 84.86 per cent, two per cent less that the turnout in 2013.
Here are the live updates of Meghalaya election results 2018:
Meghalaya election results: Initial trends show the ruling Congress leading by a close margin with NPP.
If Meghalaya votes in a hung assembly, as it has for all but one election, the BJP and its regional partners in the Northeast Democratic Alliance could quickly announce a post-poll alliance as was seen last year in the Manipur elections. The Congress was the single largest party in Manipur, but the BJP quickly stitched an alliance to form government.
What Exit Polls Predict in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018:
Meghalaya Election 2018 Exit Poll by JanKiBaat-NewsX predicts that that the National People's Party (NPP) is set to gain with 23-27 seats while the BJP will get 8-12 seats, with vote shares of 39 and 12 per cent respectively. The Congress is predicted to win 13-17 seats with a voteshare of 21 per cent and others are likely to get 2 to 6 seats. The CVoter exit poll predicts a close finish, with the Congress likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats, with vote shares of 36.5 and 29.4 per cent respectively. The BJP in Meghalaya is likely to get 4-8 seats with a vote share of 16.6 per cent, the poll said.
People out on the streets as they watch early trends at a public ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
The BJP and its regional allies from Meghalaya like the National People's Party (NPP) founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma and the United Democratic Party are contesting separately. The NPP is seen as the Congress' toughest challenger.
In Meghalaya, if the Congress fails to get majority, the BJP will be able to stitch together a coalition, says Vikram Chandra in the election analysis with NDTV
Congress leads in 7, NPP in 7 and the BJP in 3 seats with leads for 33 seats awaited
Himanta Biswa Sarma to NDTV:
- If we win Tripura and if we can regain Nagaland, have government in Meghalaya, then our expansion in North East will be complete, barring Mizoram. Today will be a big day.
- In Meghalaya, we have to talk to other parties and install a non-Congress government.
North East Assembly Elections 2018: BJP Eyes 3/3 As Votes Are Counted in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Today - 10 Points
The BJP and the ruling CPM are neck and neck in very early rounds of counting of votes in Tripura; the BJP hopes to end the two-decade run of the Left party's Manik Sarkar as chief minister. Counting of votes began at 8 this morning for assembly elections in three Northeastern states - Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.
Meghalaya election results: Congress leads in 3 seats and NPP leads in 1, show initial trends
Vikram Chandra and his panel of experts in the studio as counting begins in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.
Live Election Results 2018: Stakes High In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland
Counting of votes has begun in the three north east states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The results of the high-stakes assembly elections in the three states will be known later today. The BJP is looking to take all the three north east states, confident of its performance after its two successive victories in Assam and Manipur in the last two years.
Assembly election results: Congress leads in one seat in Meghalaya show initial trends
Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said a three-tier security arrangement was made at all the 13 counting centres and 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed for the counting process.
15,35,846 voters out of the total 18.09 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in 59 constituencies when Meghalaya went to polls on February 27.
The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in Meghalaya's Kyndong Tuber polling station in Raliang constituency of West Jaintia Hills district tomorrow. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, he said.
The order came after he recommended re-polling in the polling station due to a ''human error'' which had resulted in a mix up of EVMs from another constituency. This had led to voting being stopped in the polling station.
Four prominent parties are fighting the poll battle in Meghalaya - Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National People's Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP). The ruling Indian National Congress fielded 60 candidates. The United Democratic Party contested from 35 seats. The BJP fielded 47 candidates while National People's Party contested from 52 constituencies. In the 60-member Meghalaya assembly elections, a party would need 31 seats to get a clear majority.
Meghalaya saw 84.86 per cent voter turnout on February 27. In 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 87 per cent. According to the State Election Commission, 1,842,163 electors were eligible to cast their vote. Of these, 9,12,849 were men and 9,29,314 were women. The polling was held on 3,082 polling booths.
