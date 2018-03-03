Meghalaya Election Results Live Updates: Ruling Congress Leads In Meghalaya, Closely Followed By NPP

What Exit Polls Predict in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018:





Meghalaya Election 2018 Exit Poll by JanKiBaat-NewsX predicts that that the National People's Party (NPP) is set to gain with 23-27 seats while the BJP will get 8-12 seats, with vote shares of 39 and 12 per cent respectively. The Congress is predicted to win 13-17 seats with a voteshare of 21 per cent and others are likely to get 2 to 6 seats. The CVoter exit poll predicts a close finish, with the Congress likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats, with vote shares of 36.5 and 29.4 per cent respectively. The BJP in Meghalaya is likely to get 4-8 seats with a vote share of 16.6 per cent, the poll said.