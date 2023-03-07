Meghalaya Ministers To Get Portfolios Within 24-48 Hours: Conrad Sangma

Several ministers took oath along with Conrad Sangma today

After taking oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister, National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma today said that the portfolios will be distributed over the next 24-48 hours.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shillong, Mr Sangma said, "We will continue to work on the foundations we have laid in the last five years for the development of the state. We are giving a lot of importance to youth and employment. The overall efficiency of benefits of various schemes reaching the grassroots level has improved.

"The portfolios will be distributed in the next 24-48 hours," he added.

"In a coalition, there're always differences and issues that come up. But what's important is that we should work together and find a way to amicably resolve issues. As we go forward, we will ensure that we have better coordination and work as a strong team," he further stated.

Mr Sangma today took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya.

The other ministers who took oath today are Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and, Comingone Ymbon.

Mr Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the Assembly elections. Mr Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against BJP's Bernard N Marak, as per data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.