Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Elections 2018: Dates, Results, All FAQs Answered

Three north-eastern states - Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura - are gearing up for polls at the end of February 2018. The terms of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assemblies end on March 6, March 13 and March 14, respectively, and the entire election process is expected to get over by the end of next month in March. Voter-verified paper audit trail or VVPATs are being used for the first time in Meghalaya for the Assembly Elections 2018 where the Congress party is in power for the last eight years. CPI(M) is the ruling government in Tripura. In Nagaland, the BJP would contest the polls in alliance with the newly formed National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio. Currently, Naga People's Front (NPF) is the ruling party in Nagaland.

All FAQs related to Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura answered here:



What is the date for Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018?

Election to the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya is scheduled to be held on February 27.



What is the result date for Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018?

The counting of votes in Meghalaya will be held on March 3, 2018.



The state will go to polls in a single phase. Tripura Assembly Elections will be held on February 18, 2018.The counting of votes in Tripura will be held on March 3, 2018.Nagaland will go to polls in a single phase. Nagaland Assembly Elections will be held on February 27, 2018.The counting of votes in Nagaland will be held on March 3, 2018.