Meghalaya and Nagaland Election 2018 Live Updates: Bomb Blast In Nagaland Injures One

"Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of many polling stations well before polling opened at 7 am in the entire state. Polling ends at 4 p.m.," Chief Electoral Officer, Frederick Roy Kharkongor was quoted as saying by news agency IANS referring to Meghalaya. Balloting in 183 polling stations will be webcast, to be made available at the offices of Chief Electoral Officer or District Electoral Officer and the Election Commission of India, Mr Kharkongor said.



