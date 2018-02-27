BJP Hopes To Capture Power As Meghalaya, Nagaland Vote Today: 10 Points

During campaigning PM Modi said Rs. 10,000 crore will be spent on roads in Meghalaya.

Guwahati: The tribal-Christian-majority north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland vote today, days after the eyeball-grabbing Left-BJP battle in Tripura. Each state has 60 seats and elections will be held in 59. The BJP, which is already in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, hopes to add Congress-ruled Meghalaya to its kitty and wrest power in Nagaland through its regional ally. The elections in Nagaland follow a huge mid-campaign row with political parties refusing to issue tickets unless the Centre settled the peace process. In Meghalaya, chief minister Mukul Sangma is battling on two fronts - internal dissidence and the external challenge from the BJP.