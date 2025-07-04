Actor Vijay Is TVK's Official Chief Minister Candidate For Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai:
The party has decided to hold public meetings in villages to disseminate the party's ideology.
Actor-politician Vijay has been announced as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) official chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
A special resolution was adopted in the party's executive committee meeting in this regard.
Also, the party has proposed to hold a state conference on a large scale, next month.
