Actor Vijay Is TVK's Official Chief Minister Candidate For Tamil Nadu Polls

A special resolution was adopted in the party's executive committee meeting in this regard.

Read Time: 1 min
Actor Vijay Is TVK's Official Chief Minister Candidate For Tamil Nadu Polls
Chennai:

Actor-politician Vijay has been announced as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) official chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. 

A special resolution was adopted in the party's executive committee meeting in this regard.

Also, the party has proposed to hold a state conference on a large scale, next month.

The party has decided to hold public meetings in villages to disseminate the party's ideology. 
 

