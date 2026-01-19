How Pahalgam Is Overcoming The Shadow Of Last Year's Terror Attack

In the heart of Kashmir, the picturesque landscapes of Pahalgam are finally stepping out from the shadow of uncertainty. Following a brutal terror attack last April, the valley is successfully rewriting its narrative. Today, the local hotspots are buzzing once more as travellers return to the scenic meadows.

Pahalgam's beauty was momentarily eclipsed by fear after a tragic incident on April 22 last year. Lashkar terrorists targeted the region, killing 26 tourists and bringing the local tourism industry to a sudden halt. For months, the once-vibrant Betab Valley wore a deserted look, with silence replacing the usual bustle of visitors.

However, as the situation has stabilised, the valley is regaining its energy. "Kashmir is truly paradise on earth," says Urvashi, a visitor from Delhi. "One should visit the valley at least once a year." Her sentiment is echoed by many others who have chosen to return, citing improved security and the region's legendary hospitality.

Rajesh Kumar, a tourist from Lucknow, expressed his confidence in the current safety measures. "We had full faith in our security forces," he said, praising the warm welcome from locals. "The hospitality here is unbeatable. No enemy can scare us away when the people and the forces are with us."

The return of visitors has brought much-needed relief to residents and business owners. "They are our guldasta (floral bouquet) and our primary source of livelihood," says Abdul Rehman, a local shopkeeper. Mohammad Ayub, another resident, added that the presence of tourists has "brought spring back to the winter months," providing a vital boost to the local economy.

Evidence of this revival is everywhere. In the Betab Valley, tourists can be seen donning traditional Kashmiri attire for photographs, capturing memories of their trip. Beena, visiting from Mizoram with her family, said the experience has left a lasting mark on her heart. Meanwhile, at the Lidder River, families are seen enjoying the water while security personnel remain vigilant in the background to ensure safety.

Local pony operator Ishfaq Ahmad noted that for months, hardly a soul was visible in the area. Now, the laughter has returned. Tourist Meena Sharma added, "We've seen the security arrangements here, and we feel safe. Pahalgam is as beautiful as it gets."

As the winter season continues, local guides like Zahid Ahmed remain hopeful that this period of normalcy will last. For the people of Pahalgam, the sight of busy streets and crowded riverbanks isn't just about business-it's a sign that peace is once again taking root in the valley.